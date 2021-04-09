Hasbro

Red Two, standing by. Wedge Antilles was one of the few Rebel Alliance pilots to survive the many space battles of the Star Wars saga, elevating him to legendary status among fans. You'll get an opportunity to mirror Wedge's style as of his X-wing flight helmet comes to Hasbro's Black Series.

The Wedge Antilles Battle Simulation helmet was revealed Friday during the Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest livestream. Like the before it, the helmet has soft padding so it's comfy on your head. Its internal speakers mirror sounds from the movies, and synchronized LED lights inside the visor create the illusion that you're under fire from the Empire, along with beeping and chirping sounds from astromech droid R2-A3.

Lucasfilm

You can also flip the switch inside to swap between simulations of piloting Wedge's X-wing during A New Hope's Battle of Yavin (which he left early after his fighter got damaged) and his Snowspeeder from The Empire Strikes Back's Battle of Hoth (where he blew up an AT-AT).

Wedge also wore this helmet as he fired one of the shots that blew up the second Death Star in Return of the Jedi, but went helmet-less when he manned the Millennium Falcon's gun turret in The Rise of Skywalker.

It'll set you back $100, comes out this summer and goes up for preorder Friday. You'll need three AAA batteries, which aren't included, to get all the fancy effects.

If you're looking for a little Wedge action figure to display beside the helmet, he was most recently immortalized in plastic in . The figure even comes with a teeny-tiny helmet, so you and he can have matching headwear.