Hasbro's Star Wars Black Series adds Wedge Antilles' X-wing pilot helmet

The wearable replica helmet comes out this summer.

star-wars-the-black-series-wedge-antilles-battle-simulation-helmet-pckging-2
1 of 5
Hasbro

Like all the collectibles in Hasbro's Star Wars Black Series line, Wedge Antilles' X-wing helmet comes in swish packaging.

star-wars-the-black-series-wedge-antilles-battle-simulation-helmet-oop-3
2 of 5
Hasbro

You can add a prop to your Rebel Alliance fantasies with Wedge's helmet, as seen in the original Star Wars trilogy.

star-wars-the-black-series-wedge-antilles-battle-simulation-helmet-oop-4
3 of 5
Hasbro

The helmet includes detailed paint applications to mirror the look from the movies.

star-wars-the-black-series-wedge-antilles-battle-simulation-helmet-oop-6-1
4 of 5
Hasbro

The inside is padded, so it'll be comfortable on your head.

star-wars-the-black-series-wedge-antilles-battle-simulation-helmet-pckging-4
5 of 5
Hasbro

The box is so nice you might want to keep it.

More Galleries

The 40 best games on Nintendo Switch

The 40 best games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: Mortal Kombat, Black Widow and more

New movies coming out in 2021: Mortal Kombat, Black Widow and more

62 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

38 Photos
The most venomous animals on Earth, ranked

The most venomous animals on Earth, ranked

32 Photos
The 24 deadliest animals on Earth, ranked

The 24 deadliest animals on Earth, ranked

24 Photos
41 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

41 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

43 Photos