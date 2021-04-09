Hasbro's Star Wars Black Series adds Wedge Antilles' X-wing pilot helmet

The wearable replica helmet comes out this summer.
Like all the collectibles in Hasbro's Star Wars Black Series line, Wedge Antilles' X-wing helmet comes in swish packaging.
You can add a prop to your Rebel Alliance fantasies with Wedge's helmet, as seen in the original Star Wars trilogy.
The helmet includes detailed paint applications to mirror the look from the movies.
The inside is padded, so it'll be comfortable on your head.
The box is so nice you might want to keep it.
