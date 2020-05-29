Wearable shipments grow thanks to hearables and wristbands, analysts say

Nuheara

Worldwide shipments of wearables grew more than 29% year over year in the first quarter of 2020, with total device volume hitting 72.6 million units, according to a Thursday report by market research firm IDC. Much of that growth was fueled by growth in hearables and wristbands, as smart and basic watches saw a decline.

In the wristband category, devices like the Fitbit Charge 4 and more affordable options from Xiaomi and Huawei helped drive that sector to grow 16.2% during the quarter. Hearables grew 68.3% and made up 54.9% of the whole market.

"The hearables category was seemingly resilient to the market-suppressing forces caused by COVID-19," Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC Mobile Device Trackers, said in a release. "Consumers were clamouring for these sophisticated earpieces not only for the ability to playback audio but also to help them increase productivity, as many of them were forced to work from home and sought ways to reduce surrounding noise while staying connected to their smartphones and smart assistants."

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the supply of smart and basic watches, many of which share components and resources with phones and PCs, which were also impacted in Q1, IDC says. Still, some vendors including Garmin and Huawei saw notable growth, given they don't rely as heavily on Chinese markets and have been expanding more into the US, Europe and other parts of Asia.