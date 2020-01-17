Watchmen season 2 is looking unlikely after creator opts out

HBO

It seems HBO's Watchmen, like the Alan Moore comic that inspired it, is destined to end on a cliffhanger. Creator Damon Lindelof told USA Today he's satisfied with the story he told in the first season, which finished in December, but had given the network his blessing to continue with another writer-producer.

However, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys told the paper that wasn't likely to happen

"It would be hard to imagine doing it without Damon involved in some way," he said.

The show takes place 34 years after the events DC Comics' 1986 series, and tells the story of Regina King's masked Tulsa, Oklahoma, cop as she investigates a white supremacist group in 2019. Also, Robert Redford is the president. And the soundtrack (by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross) is excellent.

Lindelof hinted that the show might be a one-season affair back in December, when he told Deadline that the first season's nine episodes form "a complete story with a beginning, middle, and end."

Neither HBO nor Lindelof's reps immediately responded to requests for further comment.