Ancient rare whisky wastes time inside a $45,000 wristwatch

Way back in 1862, Old Vatted Glenlivet scotch whisky came into this world. Now, in 2017, a tiny drop of that spirit will roam across the world inside a series of watches from Swiss watchmaker Louis Moinet and luxury retailer Wealth Solutions.

Wealth Solutions describes Old Vatted Glenlivet as the "oldest whisky in the world." Each watch in the collection of 50 will contain a single drop of the precious liquid, housed in a see-through chamber that you may be tempted to lick.

According to Luxury Launches, the Whisky Watch will sell for the premium price of $45,000 (£36,000, AU$58,000).

A bottle of Old Vatted Glenlivet sold at auction in 2013 for over $7,000 (£5,600, AU$9,000), which sounds like a bargain compared with the selling price of the Whisky Watch. You could buy a couple bottles of the whisky (if you can find them), pour them on a Casio and still have enough left over for a new car.

But the Whisky Watch isn't about being practical. It's about over-the-top luxury combined with fine watchmaking skills.

There's also a sense of romance to the marketing. Wealth Solutions waxes poetic: "Thanks to the watch, you can feel the spirit of 19th-century Scotland and travel in time to the period of steamers, the early days of railway and the Industrial Revolution." Nothing whispers "luxury" quite like the Industrial Revolution.

The Whisky Watch is the latest in a line of rare-spirits-containing watches that includes a Rum Watch and a Cognac Watch. Wealth Solutions cracked open the old bottle of scotch last week, but the watches won't be available until early April.

