Watch The Lord of the Rings Zoom reunion with Orlando Bloom, Liv Tyler and more

As Zoom reunions go, this is the big one. Just about the entire cast of The Lord of the Rings gathered their Zoom screens together for a reunion nearly two decades after the end of the epic fantasy film trilogy.

Watch all 50 beautiful minutes below.

Pretty much everyone was there, including: Elijah Wood (Frodo), Sam Astin (Sam), Dominic Monaghan (Merry), Billy Boyd (Pippin), Orlando Bloom (Legolas), Sir Ian McKellan (Gandalf), Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn), Sean Bean (Boromir), John Rhys-Davies (Gimli), Andy Serkis (Gollum), Liv Tyler (Arwen), Miranda Otto (Eowyn), Karl Urban (Eomer) and writers and director Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh.

This all came about thanks to Josh Gad, best known for voicing Frozen's Olaf and currently starring in Apple TV's Central Park. He's been taking it upon himself to bring the joy of nostalgia to those stuck at home in lockdown, as well as raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

First he reunited casts of movies and TV shows from the '70s and '80s, starting with The Goonies, then Back to the Future, then the film Splash starring Tom Hanks. Now, jumping to the early noughties, he's brought the One Zoom to rule them all.

Watch them all on his YouTube channel, where the series is aptly called Reunited Apart.