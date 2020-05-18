Watch the Community reunion and table read replay

Sony

In the words of Pierce Hawthorne, Community's virtual table read was "streets ahead." Five years after the sitcom about a community college where no one actually did any work (except Annie) came to an end, the cast and creator of Community gathered their Zoom screens together for a virtual table read. Watch it on YouTube now.

Creator Dan Harmon read the scene descriptions, while the cast -- Donald Glover, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong -- all reenacted episode 4 of season 5, Cooperative Polygraphy, aka the bottle episode where they sit around the study table and read Pierce Hawthorne's will.

No Chevy Chase, but he was there in spirit, and The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal stepped in to play Walton Goggins' part as Mr. Stone, Pierce's executor.

The reading came together in an effort to help raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts. A Q and A followed, as well as an even looser cast chat, which Ken Jeong and Joel McHale uploaded a couple of weeks ago on their YouTube channel The Darkest Timeline. The cast tell stories about shooting the show and Donald Glover demonstrates his expertise with Zoom backgrounds. It's not PG.