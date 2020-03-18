Courtesy of HBO Max

The last we saw of Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty, they were causing wars on a snake planet. That episode, the fifth of Rick and Morty's fourth season, aired in December. We're still waiting for Adult Swim to announce when the next five episodes of the season will air. But in the meantime, enjoy a clip of Rick morphing himself and Morty into a massive robot and punching an alien.

The clip, posted Wednesday on Adult Swim's twitter, pays homage to the Super Sentai Series, a Japanese superhero team who feature in multiple TV shows and movies from the '70s. They became the basis of the Power Rangers.

The clip was created by Paper Panther and Titmouse Animation in the style of stop-motion. This isn't the first Rick and Morty clip to come out of the hiatus: another from February featured Rick torturing Morty in a video game, also produced with a different style of animation.

Given many people are self-isolating due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there's a chance we'll see the next lot of Rick and Morty episodes soon enough. In the meantime, some feel-good TV shows and movies make good filler.