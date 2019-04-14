Watch Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 trailer now

So you've watched episode 1 of the final season of Game of Thrones (check out our full recap here) and you're looking at a long, cold week until the second episode airs next Sunday on HBO. At least for now, you can watch the teaser for episode 2 and try and pull out any plot clues.

The teaser aired on HBO right after the episode and has since been uploaded to YouTube for Westeros obsessives to pull apart. (Spoilers for the teaser ahead, but -- duh -- it's just a teaser, so there are no huge storyline shakers.)

Daenerys finally gets to go face-to-face with the Kingslayer, Jaime Lannister, who earned his name slaying her father. Have we ever seen Jaime look this scared before?

Also, it's good to see Tormund and Jon together, and whoa, things are moving kinda fast. Tormund reveals the Army of the Dead will be dropping by for breakfast. Somebody start making waffles. And get all the kissing in that you can now, Grey Worm and Missandei, because time's a-wasting.

The second episode will air next Sunday at 6 p.m. PT on HBO.