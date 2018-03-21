Warning: Spoilers ahead.

We're patiently waiting for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" to hit theaters on May 25, but the wait doesn't have to be boring. You can still get your space opera fix from Disney's animated webseries "Star Wars: Forces of Destiny" -- now in its second season -- available on YouTube.

Last year, the first season aired short episodes (less than three minutes each) that explored the main characters' backstories. We learned more about Rey, Jyn Erso, Princess Leia, Sabine Wren, Padmè Amidala, Ahsoka Tano and other notable characters.

And now even more characters are on board for exciting adventures in eight new episodes, now available to watch on YouTube.

Here are a few reasons why anyone who loves Star Wars should watch both seasons of this hidden gem.

Mark Hamill is a younger Luke Skywalker

While "Forces of Destiny" places its main focus on the female characters, we get to go back to the original trilogy and see a young Luke Skywalker in the second season. In "The Path Ahead," we see Luke being trained by Yoda on Dagobah during "The Empire Strikes Back." If that wasn't cool enough, actor Mark Hamill is the voice for Luke, channeling his younger self.

More original actors return

Daisy Ridley (Rey), Felicity Jones (Jyn Erso), Tiya Sircar (Sabine Wren), Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano), Vanessa Marshall (Hera Syndulla) and Lupita Nyong'o (Maz Kanata, narrating the series) reprise their Star Wars movie and TV characters for the series.

Princess Leia was voiced by Shelby Young, and Padmè Amidala was voiced by Catherine Taber, who played her in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."

What Ahsoka knew about Anakin's marriage

So we all know that Anakin Skywalker had to keep his marriage to Padmè Amidala secret from the Jedi Council since romance in the ranks was a big no-no. But thanks to this season of "Forces of Destiny," we also now know that Anakin's Jedi apprentice knew about the forbidden union all along.

In the episode "Unexpected Company," Ahsoka tags along on a secret war mission when Anakin is actually trying to sneak away to see Padmè for some quality alone time. Unexpected trouble ensues, and Ahsoka helps save the day. But she also promises to keep their marriage hush-hush. Whew.

The truth about the Ewok diet

In last season's "Ewok Escape" we finally find out how Princess Leia got so close with the Ewoks from "Return of the Jedi." We also find out how she acquired that unusual tan dress she wore while staying with the Ewoks in their forest village.

And yes, Ewoks eating humans is actually finally addressed "head on" as it were, in the webseries. But don't worry. Stormtroopers are on the menu, not Leia.

BB-8 is a trouble magnet

If you enjoy watching droids in danger, then this webseries is perfect. Last season in "Sands of Jakku," we see Rey fend off a creature trying to devour her friend BB-8. And in "BB-8 Bandits," thieves try to steal BB-8.

In the second season episode "Shuttle Shock," BB-8 travels with Finn and Rose on a mission only to be shorted out when a tentacled creature attacks their ship.

That roly-poly droid gets into more predicaments than R2-D2 and C-3PO combined.

Han and Leia have history with Maz Kanata

Remember when Leia dressed in a disguise to save Han Solo while he was stored in carbonite at Jabba the Hutt's palace during "Return of the Jedi?"

In this season's episode "Bounty Hunted," we find out that Maz Kanata was the one who supplied Leia with the bounty hunter outfit.

We also see more of a mentor relationship between Maz and Leia. Here's hoping we see more of Maz in "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

More Porgs!

If you didn't get enough of those cuddly critters from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" then you're in for a treat. In this season's episode "Porg Problems," we see a mischievous porg unexpectedly snatch Rey's lightsaber. She must use her training to chase the porg down to get back the coveted Jedi weapon.

You can catch season 1 and season 2 of "Star Wars: Forces of Destiny" on YouTube now.