Remember movie theaters? I miss them. As annoying as the theater experience can sometimes be, there's a certain thrill and spectacle that comes from attending an event that's purposefully designed to show you a film at a certain time. Flipping through the "now popular on Netflix" options kind of pales in comparison. If you want to recapture a little movie magic at home, Fandango is here to help. Tomorrow, Friday May 8 at 6 p.m. PT, .

Full disclosure: I adore the John Wick films, and have come to the conclusion that more than The Matrix, more than Point Break, John Wick is the perfect vehicle for Reeves, who seems to organically belong in this movie's universe as if he were born for the role.

So now that you know where I stand on Reeves and John Wick, let me say that this should be an amazing evening. The film will be hosted by Jamie Lee Curtis, and she has a slew of special guests. Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry (who played Sofia in John Wick: Chapter 3) will be on hand to give a special introduction to the movie, and other guests include Lance Reddick (Charon) and Asia Kate Dillon (The Adjudicator in Chapter 3), as well as filmmakers Chad Stahelski and David Leitch.

During the screening, you'll have an opportunity to support the country's temporarily jobless movie theater employees by making a donation to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation which is actively helping motion picture industry workers with financial assistance.

Want to get in the mood for some Keanu? Here's a short John Wick mashup Fandango Now put together in anticipation of the action Friday night:

For the last month or so, Fandango had been partnering with Lionsgate to livestream movies each Friday night. Past weeks have included The Hunger Games, Dirty Dancing and La La Land.

