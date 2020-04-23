Remember movie theaters? I miss them. As annoying as the theater experience can sometimes be, there's a certain excitement that comes from the spectacle of attending an event that's purposefully designed to show you a film at a certain time. Flipping through the "now popular on Netflix" options kind of pales in comparison. If you want to recapture a little movie magic at home, Fandango is here to help. On April 24 at 6 p.m. PT, tune into the Fandango Movieclips channel on YouTube to watch a free livestream of Dirty Dancing -- and the event will include a special appearance by "Baby" herself, Jennifer Grey.
Fandango is currently partnering with Lionsgate to livestream a movie each Friday night for the next few weeks. On May 1, you can watch La La Land, and on May 8, John Wick. All livestreams start at 6 p.m. PT.
Need more entertainment? Don't forget to check out the best movies you can stream for free right now. And if you don't mind paying a few dollars for some films, here are the movies that have arrived on streaming services early thanks to the coronavirus.
