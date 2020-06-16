Want to learn to code? We found 5 online coding courses for beginners

Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

My husband is a tech guy through and through -- tinkering in code to build simple apps and websites just for fun. I'm not. I knew my way around MySpace HTML back in the day (enough to change my background at least) and could navigate WordPress for my college newspaper, but those skills are quite rusty now.

Learning to code is a valuable skill for almost anyone working in our digital world. And though unemployment levels are high due to the coronavirus pandemic, tech companies like Apple and Amazon are still hiring. Picking up some coding skills could help you get a foot in the door.

Before you get started, it's important to know that the language you'll want to learn -- Python, Javascript, C#, or one of hundreds of others -- hinges on what you want to do with it, like build a website, an app or a game. For example, if you're interested in learning coding to working in a professional setting, you might want to explore Python, Java or C#, which are all in-demand by many companies.

We've pulled together five beginner online classes that explore the foundational concepts of coding. Some touch on specific languages, and some stay more general. But all can help you get your start learning a programming language.

Skillshare/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET The Coding for Beginners course describes itself as a foundational level course for complete beginners that introduces students to common coding concepts like bugs, pseudo code and how code runs. The concepts can then be applied to whichever programming language you go on to learn. Over 30 lectures will help you build the skillset to build a simple app in both coding languages Scratch and Python, the final project of the course. What it costs: Some online classes on Skillshare are free when you create an account, but most require a premium membership, which costs $99 annually or $19 a month. You can sign up for 14 free days of unlimited classes. The premium membership is also ad-free and lets you download classes to your mobile device and watch offline.

Udemy/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET Digital agency founder Evan Kimbrell's pre-programming course also starts with foundational concepts, like how the computer itself, the internet and operating systems fit into programming. This might sound too basic, but if you're just starting on your learning journey, it's helpful context. Eventually, the lessons focus in on the core concepts of coding, different programming languages, front-end and back-end frameworks, application programming interfaces (APIs), content management systems (CMS) and other more advanced concepts. What it costs: Udemy's course prices are set by the individual instructors from a price tier, unless they choose to offer them for free. The course cost $14 during a special sale.

Skillshare/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET Software engineer Cas Van Gool's course focuses on the basics of programming found in any software language. The class tackles topics like variables, strings, integers, if-statements, while-statements, for-statements and for each-statements. Van Gool provides step-by-step exercises and build projects with C#, from shopping lists to minigames. You'll also need to download the free Visual Studio Code source code editor program from Microsoft for this course. This course would be useful if you're interested in coding for games or getting started on a professional level. What it costs: Some online classes on Skillshare are free when you create an account, but most require a premium membership, which costs $99 annually or $19 a month. You can sign up for 14 free days of unlimited classes. The premium membership is also ad-free and lets you download classes to your mobile device and watch offline.

Coursera/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET The Programming Foundations with Javascript, HTML and CSS course, offered through Duke University, explores skills like HTML, JavaScript, Java programming and Cascading Style Sheets (CSS). You'll learn how to write programs, solve complex problems, design algorithms, and test and debug your programs. The programming foundations course is part of the five-course Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals Specialization. You can enroll in a single course to get started and earn a certificate, or audit the class and review the materials for free. The Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals Specialization is considered a beginner specialization, and if you subscribe to one course, you'll be included in the whole specialization. The course requires a laptop or desktop computer for Java programming and that you make a free account on CodePen.io. If you choose to continue with the other courses, you'll need to install Bluej, free software for Java development. This course would be most useful if you're interested in coding for websites. What it costs: In comparison with Skillshare or Udemy, Coursera operates more like a traditional online college course with enrollment windows. Sometimes the certificates you earn can apply as a credit at an institution, but it has to be stated. When you sign up for Coursera, you get a seven-day free trial and then it costs $49 a month. You can also choose to audit the class for free, which lets you read and view the course content only.

Udemy/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET Again, what you ultimately want to do with your programming skills will determine what coding language you'll want to learn. What I liked about the Coding for Beginners course on Udemy is that it touches on the basics of five different programming languages -- Javascript, Python, Ruby, HTML and CSS. You'll get to dabble in each language and build applications like calculators, digital clocks, music players and blog pages. This helps give you a taste of how each operates while also giving you some hands-on experience and projects. What it costs: Udemy's course prices are set by the individual instructors from a price tier, unless they choose to offer them for free. This course costs $14 during a special sale.

