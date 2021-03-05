WandaVision season finale reactions: 'Favorite piece of MCU content ever made'

WandaVision, Disney Plus' first live action Marvel series, stirred up plenty of feelings in its brief nine-episode run, which ended with the much-anticipated finale airing Friday. Our full recap is spoiler-filled, but the short version: Wanda and Vision didn't get the perfect suburban sitcom life the show started out portraying. Raise your hand if you weren't expecting a superhero show to deliver a touching lesson on grief.
Some viewer reactions focused on the sadness. "WANDAVISION WRITERS IM SENDING YALL THE BILL FOR THERAPY," wrote one Twitter user.
Others praised the show as a whole. "These past 8 weeks WandaVision has been an absolute joy to watch and the highlight of my time spent in lockdown," wrote one. "This show is by far my favorite piece of MCU content ever made."
Wanda and Vision's twin boys were on many viewers' minds. "How could you hurt them like that Marvel I swear if you don't bring them back," wrote one.
There were plenty of unanswered questions. Some viewers are still dreaming of closure, but they may have to wait until Wanda returns in the feature film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, scheduled for release on March 25, 2022.
The Doctor Strange movie might not be enough for some fans, who are holding out hope for a second season of WandaVision. Director Matt Shakman told Collider there are currently no plans for a second season, adding "that could change, of course."
Wrote one, "OK Marvel, thanks for the WandaVision season finale. Now give me season 2."