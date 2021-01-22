WandaVision actor confirms show's place in Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline

Marvel Studios

WandaVision's first three episodes left viewers with many questions, but actor Teyonah Parris may have answered one of them. The Disney Plus show "picks up right after" Avengers: Endgame, she told TVLine on Wednesday, confirming its position in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

Parris played Geraldine in the show's second episode, but she also acknowledged a few more details about her character in the interview. If you haven't been following reports about MCU casting, minor SPOILERS to come.

Marvel Studios

Geraldine is actually Monica Rambeau, whom you might remember showing up as a child in the '90s-set Captain Marvel, and she'll appear again in Captain Marvel 2. We'll learn more about what happened to Monica since her first movie appearance over the course of WandaVision's six remaining episodes.

The fourth episode premieres on Disney Plus next Friday.