Walmart Plus Weekend Sale: Save on Tech, Home, Fashion and More Ahead of Prime Day

We already know that Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place in July, but that's not stopping Walmart from beating Amazon to the punch. Starting at 3pm ET (12pm PT) on June 2, paid members of Walmart Plus will have exclusive access to the company's Walmart Plus Weekend sale, which brings discounts to thousands of items across the site. Access to this sale is not available to those who are using a Walmart Plus trial, so you'll need to pay to upgrade your membership in order to shop these discounts. Walmart Plus Weekend brings sales across nearly every category that Walmart sells, including tech, home, patio, food, auto, pets, toys and clothing.
Walmart Plus Weekend deals: At a glance
- Walmart Plus Weekend tech deals
- Walmart Plus Weekend home deals
- Walmart Plus Weekend toys deals
- Walmart Plus Weekend fashion deals
- Walmart Plus Weekend patio & garden deals
- Walmart Plus Weekend home improvement deals
- Walmart Plus Weekend sports & outdoors deals
- Walmart Plus Weekend food deals
Walmart Plus Weekend auto deals
- Walmart Plus Weekend pets deals
You'll want to look through the whole sale to see if there's anything you need that happens to be discounted during this event, but we've also rounded up a comprehensive list of the best Walmart Plus Weekend deals below. Walmart has also confirmed that when the event kicks off, there will be limited availability of the PS5 console, so if you're still looking for one this may be your chance to finally nab it.
Tech deals
- TCL 32-inch 3 Series TV: $134 (save $65)
- Nintendo Switch Sports: $40 (save $10)
- HP 17-inch laptop: $499 (save $180)
- Apple Watch SE: $249 (save $30)
- Onn. 43-inch Roku smart TV: $198 (save $60)
- Fitbit Versa 2: $120 (save $70)
- Pokemon Snap for Nintendo Switch: $40 (save $10)
Home deals
- The Pioneer Woman 4-piece comforter set: $39 (save $30)
- Hoover Pro Clean pet carpet cleaner: $149 (save $30)
- GreenLife 18-piece cookware set: $80 (save $50)
- iRobot Roomba i1+ self-emptying robot vacuum: $469 (save $131)
- Hamilton Beach 2-pound bread maker: $90 (save $35)
- Rubbermaid Brilliance Tritan 7-piece airtight storage set: $45 (save $15)
- Elevated twin bed with slide: $200 (save $200)
- Marnur memory foam neck pillow: $26 (save $24)
Toy deals
- Little Tikes 9x12 inflatable bouncer: $188 (save $92)
- Radio Flyer 3-in-1 wagon: $130 (save $38)
- LOL Surprise Omg Glamper: $51 (save $59)
- Radio Flyer Ziggle Caster Ride-on: $42 (save $8)
- Minnie Mouse toddler helmet: $15 (save $5)
- KidKraft outdoor swing set with slide: $269 (save $130)
- Radio Flyer Creativity Car: $26 (save $8)
- Costway inflatable water slide bounce house: $280 (save $420)
Fashion deals
- Champion Women's mesh shorts: $15 (save $5)
- Lugz men's slip on sneakers: $23 (save $13)
- Star Wars Baby Yoda 2-piece pajama sets: $10 (save $3)
- 2-pack boys swim shorts: $15 (save $5)
Patio & garden deals
- Outsunny 6-piece rattan wicker patio set: $549 (save $80)
- Comfy Floats hammock pool float: $18 (save $14)
- Robotic pool cleaner: $199 (save $260)
- Best Choice macrame hammock chair swing: $65 (save $45)
- Costway 4-piece rattan patio furniture set: $200 (save $200)
- Grill Boss 3-burner gas grill: $230 (save $160)
- Intex 26-foot by 52-inch round frame pool: $1,699 (save $500)
Home improvement deals
- Westinghouse LED security light with solar panel: $29 (Save $21)
- Honeywell HEPA extra-large air purifier: $220 (save $228)
- Command outdoor light clips: $15 (save $8)
- DuroStar gas-powered generator: $479 (save $120)
- Costway 8000BTU portable air conditioner: $320 (save $300)
- TaoTronics pedestal fan: $80 (save $50)
- Tacklife keypad deadbolt lock: $56 (save $34)
- Adjustable 5-tier stainless steel shelving: $189 (save $72)
- Kimo brushless power impact drill: $63 (save $17)
Sports & outdoor deals
- MaxKare folding exercise bike: $160 (save $70)
- Bounce 14-foot trampoline: $239 (save $40)
- BalanceForm adjustable power cage: $250 (save $120)
- Costway Jumbo 4-to-score game: $150 (save $70)
- Muscle massage gun for athletes: $27 (save $40)
- Pooboo foldable rowing machine: $286 (save $64)
Food deals
- Celsius energy drinks: $20 (save $5)
- Thoughtfully Gourmet hot sauce sampler: $22 (save $6)
Auto deals
- Mobil 1 Synthetic oil 3-pack: $73 (save $10)
- Nexpow 27800mAh portable jump start kit: $68 (save $132)
- Apeman dual dash cam: $44 (save $16)
- Autel OBD-2 scanner: $90 (save $50)
- Auto-Vox wireless back up camera with 5-inch display: $96 (save $30)
Pet deals
- 58-inch rabbit hutch: $150 (save $130)
- Outward Hound life jacket for dogs: $29 (save $6)
- Wisdom Panel breed identification test kit for dogs: $128 (save $31)
- Seresto flea and tick prevention: $55 (save $17)
We will be updating this with more deals as they go live, so be sure to keep an eye out and check out the full sale so you don't miss any great discounts.
What is Walmart Plus?
Walmart Plus is the big-box retailers own version of an Amazon Prime type of service. It's a subscription you can pay monthly or annually which offers you things like discounted fuel, free shipping on all orders (no $35 minimum), scan and go for in-store purchases and more. You can sign up for $12.95 per month or $98 per year.
In addition, this year Walmart is hosting its own version of a "Prime Day sale" with its first Walmart Plus Weekend, which offers several days of exclusive discounts and for a limited time you can get 6 months of Spotify Premium for free.
When is Walmart Plus Weekend?
Walmart has announced that Walmart Plus Weekend will kick off on Thursday, June 2 at 3pm ET (12pm PT) and runs through June 5.
Do you need to be a Walmart Plus subscriber for the discounts?
In order to get access to the discounted prices, you will need to be a paying Walmart Plus member. That means that signing up for the free trial will not be enough to get you access, which is unfortunate because you can shop on Prime Day with a free trial membership.
The difference here is likely because Walmart will have PlayStation 5 consoles in stock, which have only been available to paid Walmart Plus members for the past few restocks.