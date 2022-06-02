Walmart Plus Weekend Sale: Save on Tech, Home, Fashion and More Ahead of Prime Day

We already know that Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place in July, but that's not stopping Walmart from beating Amazon to the punch. Starting at 3pm ET (12pm PT) on June 2, will have exclusive access to the company's Walmart Plus Weekend sale, which brings discounts to thousands of items across the site. Access to this sale is not available to those who are using a Walmart Plus trial, so you'll need to in order to shop these discounts. Walmart Plus Weekend brings sales across nearly every category that Walmart sells, including tech, home, patio, food, auto, pets, toys and clothing.

You'll want to look through the whole sale to see if there's anything you need that happens to be discounted during this event, but we've also rounded up a comprehensive list of the best Walmart Plus Weekend deals below. Walmart has also confirmed that when the event kicks off, there will be , so if you're still looking for one this may be your chance to finally nab it.

Tech deals

(save $65)

(save $10)

(save $180)

(save $30)

(save $60)

(save $70)

(save $10)

Home deals

(save $30)

(save $30)

(save $50)

(save $131)

(save $35)

(save $15)

(save $200)

(save $24)

Toy deals

(save $92)



(save $38)

(save $59)

(save $8)

(save $5)

(save $130)

(save $8)

(save $420)

Fashion deals

(save $5)

(save $13)

(save $3)

(save $5)

(save $6)

Patio & garden deals

(save $80)

(save $14)

(save $260)

(save $45)

(save $200)

(save $160)

(save $500)

Home improvement deals

(Save $21)

(save $228)

(save $8)

(save $120)

(save $300)

(save $50)

(save $34)

(save $72)

(save $17)

Sports & outdoor deals

(save $70)

(save $40)

(save $120)

(save $70)

(save $40)

(save $64)

Food deals

(save $5)

(save $6)

Auto deals

(save $10)

(save $132)

(save $16)

(save $50)

(save $30)

Pet deals

(save $130)

(save $6)

(save $31)

(save $17)

We will be updating this with more deals as they go live, so be sure to keep an eye out and check out the full sale so you don't miss any great discounts.

What is Walmart Plus?

Walmart Plus is the big-box retailers own version of an Amazon Prime type of service. It's a subscription you can pay monthly or annually which offers you things like discounted fuel, free shipping on all orders (no $35 minimum), scan and go for in-store purchases and more. You can sign up for $12.95 per month or $98 per year.

In addition, this year Walmart is hosting its own version of a "Prime Day sale" with its first Walmart Plus Weekend, which offers several days of exclusive discounts and for a limited time you can get 6 months of Spotify Premium for free.

When is Walmart Plus Weekend?

Walmart has announced that Walmart Plus Weekend will kick off on Thursday, June 2 at 3pm ET (12pm PT) and runs through June 5.

Do you need to be a Walmart Plus subscriber for the discounts?

In order to get access to the discounted prices, you will need to be a paying Walmart Plus member. That means that signing up for the free trial will not be enough to get you access, which is unfortunate because you can shop on Prime Day with a free trial membership.

The difference here is likely because Walmart will have PlayStation 5 consoles in stock, which have only been available to paid Walmart Plus members for the past few restocks.