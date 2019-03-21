Walmart considering a gaming service like Google's Stadia, says report

Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images

Walmart might be next to jump on the game streaming bandwagon.

The company is considering its own video game streaming platform, according to a report Wednesday from USgamer, though it's unclear how far along a service is in development. Walmart has been speaking to game developers and publishers since earlier this year, multiple unnamed sources told USgamer.

Walmart didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google revealed its own gaming platform, Stadia, at the 2019 Game Developers Conference on Tuesday. The platform lets users play games on a wide variety of devices with an internet connection, similar to how you can stream movies and shows on Netflix.

It's possible that Walmart is looking into game streaming in part because of competition from Amazon. Walmart has been working to increase its digital presence to take on Amazon, as well as offering options like two-day shipping, in-store pickup and AR scanners that help customers compare products.