Virgin Galactic shows off spacesuits for private astronauts

Steven Counts

In preparing to go into space, at least Virgin Galactic's private astronauts won't have to worry about what to wear.

Virgin Galactic and Under Armour showed off their astronaut apparel Wednesday in Yonkers, New York at an iFly Indoor Skydiving location.

The total apparel package includes a base layer, footwear, spacesuit, and training suit, as well as a Limited Edition astronaut jacket. The spacesuit itself is made of "lightweight flight-grade fabrics" that will help manage temperature and moisture. While Virgin Galactic didn't get into the details, it said in a release the training suit will "help to optimize the effectiveness of astronaut preparation."Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank told the crowd the suits are made from 8 commercial Under Armour technologies.

CNET's Bridget Carey is onsite for the event. Carey said a packed blue-lit room of journalists and "future astronauts" watched folks decked out in the suits float in a tube used to simulate skydiving. Branson even stepped into the tube in his suit, but didn't go airborne.

Richard Branson now in the tube! But no he’s not dancing 😅 pic.twitter.com/dIK4q4bDdj — Bridget Carey (@BridgetCarey) October 16, 2019

Virgin Galactic is out to tackle space tourism. The company's been building its SpaceShipTwo, which is a suborbital spaceplane that will be used to carry passengers. Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides has said operations could actually start in Spring 2020. In August, folks got a first look at Spaceport America in New Mexico, which will house mission control, a briefing room and lounge.

In creating these pieces, Virgin Galactic said it consulted with a number of experts on the design including doctors, astronaut trainers, pilots, apparel and footwear designers, as well as engineers and the folks who will actually be wearing this getup.

What's more, each spacesuit will be tailored to each astronaut. That includes aesthetics, as well— country flags, name badges and the like will be featured on the suits. There will even be pockets for personal items, like a transparent pocket for photos of loved ones. Branson said he'll be taking photos of his five grandchildren, as well as his mother and father.

These new spacesuits come just a day after NASA unveiled two new suit designs for the Artemis mission. One suit, the orange Orion Crew Survival system, is meant to be worn during launch and re-entry on the Orion spacecraft. The other, called the Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU), is actually for walking on the moon. The xEMU is intended to give astronauts more maneuverability than spacesuits of yore. For instance, astronauts will be able to bend at the knees and fully rotate their arms.

Astronaut trainer Beth Moses said another difference between these suits and suits of the past, is that these aren't necessarily designed for a task. Rather, they're built to "enjoy and savor space on your own terms in your own way."

This is a developing story. CNET's Bridget Carey contributed to this report.

Originally published Oct. 16, 7:23 a.m. PT.

Update, 7:32 a.m. PT: Adds details from event. 7:43 a.m. PT: Adds comments from Beth Moses.