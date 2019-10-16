See the Virgin Galactic spacesuits private astronauts will wear on the ride

On Wednesday, Virgin Galactic unveiled the spacesuits private astronauts will wear on the journey. Richard Branson made quite the entrance after an impressive "sky dance" introduction at an indoor skydiving facility in Yonkers, New York.
Between the smoke and the dark and the speed of the dancing it was hard to get clear shots (no flash allowed of course). But note, the helmet is not part of the Virgin Galactic spacesuit -- it was just for the indoor skydiving performance.
Beth Moses, chief astronaut instructor and interiors program manager for Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo program, explained that the suits are designed for future astronauts to be able to savor the experience.
Trevor Beattie, the future astronaut in the center, showed the crowd his only surviving childhood artifact, a school project he made all about his desire to go to space. He left a spot for a future newspaper clipping about his journey.
Branson posed with models wearing the inner and outer layers of the suits. Some of Virgin Galactic's first customers were consulted over the course of the design process, as their hopes and dreams and preferences were to be taken into account.
A zippered pocket over the heart is where we are told future commercial space flight customers will be able to bring personal mementos, such as photos of loved ones. There's also a place to write a personal mission statement about why they want to go to space.