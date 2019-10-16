See the Virgin Galactic spacesuits private astronauts will wear on the ride

CNET también está disponible en español.

  • Virgin Galactic Under Armour commercial space flight suits announced
On Wednesday, Virgin Galactic unveiled the spacesuits private astronauts will wear on the journey. Richard Branson made quite the entrance after an impressive "sky dance" introduction at an indoor skydiving facility in Yonkers, New York.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 30

Inside iFly it was dark, with a giant enclosed tube and a screen for the presentation.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 30

Things kicked off with a quick video as the glass tube filled with smoke. Two dancers wearing the underlayer of the spacesuits demonstrated their flexibility.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 30

The underlayer promotes blood flow, and addresses the inevitable perspiration of nervous astronauts.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 30

Inside the tube a new dancer wearing the spacesuit was revealed.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 30

The airflow gets stronger and this performer is lifted into the middle of the tube, dancing as she floats.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 30

You'll just have to watch CNET's video for the full effect. Before long a second performer entered the tube and the two danced together.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 30

Between the smoke and the dark and the speed of the dancing it was hard to get clear shots (no flash allowed of course). But note, the helmet is not part of the Virgin Galactic spacesuit -- it was just for the indoor skydiving performance.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of 30

Talk about wow factor.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 30

The audience ate it up.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 30

As the dance concluded they descended to the grate-floor of the tube through which the high velocity air was blowing.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 30

And the grand finale was Richard Branson himself entering the tube in a full spacesuit.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 30

After removing his helmet he gave a big thumbs-up.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 30

At this point the presentation moves across the space to a stage for some interviews.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 30

Branson is presented with a custom flight suit jacket. The interior has an image of his own face.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 30

Future astronauts aboard Virgin Galactic are promised a custom jacket themselves, included in the $250,000 ticket for the flight.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 30

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank was on hand to discuss how the suits were made with eight commercial Under Armour technologies that address the challenges presented by space flight.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 30

Beth Moses, chief astronaut instructor and interiors program manager for Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo program, explained that the suits are designed for future astronauts to be able to savor the experience.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
18
of 30

Trevor Beattie, the future astronaut in the center, showed the crowd his only surviving childhood artifact, a school project he made all about his desire to go to space. He left a spot for a future newspaper clipping about his journey.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
19
of 30

Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides speaks to the crowd. The company plans to send the first customers into space by 2020.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
20
of 30

These boots look comfortable I must say, better than the old "moon boots" of yesteryear for sure.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
21
of 30

The suits are blue and gold and made of a tricot material with stretch through and through, so people can really enjoy floating around in the cabin.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
22
of 30

Velcro national patches can be affixed to the arm -- and even be removed after flights if desired, as Beth Moses suggests that future astronauts may have a more global perspective.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
23
of 30

Models show off the suits, as well as the base layer worn underneath.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
24
of 30

Branson posed with models wearing the inner and outer layers of the suits. Some of Virgin Galactic's first customers were consulted over the course of the design process, as their hopes and dreams and preferences were to be taken into account.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
25
of 30

Each mission patch will be unique, featuring the names and signatures of the six astronaut passengers on every flight. The image blends each individual's iris to form one design on the patch.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
26
of 30

A zippered pocket over the heart is where we are told future commercial space flight customers will be able to bring personal mementos, such as photos of loved ones. There's also a place to write a personal mission statement about why they want to go to space.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
27
of 30

I'm guessing these boots could fetch a pretty penny if they were released to the retail market.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
28
of 30

Bridget Carey got to interview Beth Moses after the show.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
29
of 30

Trevor Beattie caught up with Richard Branson, who took delight in the childhood artifact. It's clear he is excited about the notion of making people's dreams a reality.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
30
of 30
