Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer reveals singing symbiote, Cletus Kasady's chaos

Sony Pictures

The first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage dropped on Monday, giving us a taste of the symbiotic anti-hero's second adventure. Following on directly from the 2018 original's post-credits scene, the sequel will pit Eddie Brock and his alien buddy against fellow symbiote Carnage.

The Andy Serkis-directed movie comes out Sept. 24.

The trailer gives us our first look at Carnage, who's the combination of Venom's spawn and the serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). It also shows Eddie and Venom living in domestic bliss ("Yummy!").

Spider-Man fans might notice that Stephen Graham's character is reading the Daily Bugle, while Shriek (Naomie Harris) -- Kasady's girlfriend in the comics -- is seemingly being held in Ravencroft. Both the newspaper and mental institute show up regularly in Spidey's adventures, rather than Venom's.

Even though Spidey was Venom's nemesis in the early days of his comic career, the first movie wasn't connected to the wallcrawler or the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's possible the inclusion of the Bugle and Ravencroft is hinting that the sequel will have closer ties to Spidey, or they're just nods to Venom's comic history. In the MCU, the Bugle showed up in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but as an online news outlet -- it's unclear if there's a print edition.