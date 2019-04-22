Vans teases mysterious magical Harry Potter shoes

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Harry Potter fans are probably shouting "Revelio!" at shoemaker Vans right about now. The company dropped a big fat tease about a new Harry Potter footwear and clothing collection, but it's keeping the details as wrapped up as the Chamber of Secrets.

Vans shared an eye-straining video on Twitter saying, "Something magical coming soon."

The Vans website has a placeholder page listing the four Hogwarts houses of Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin and Hufflepuff, so we can probably expect some sneakers and gear done up in themed color schemes.

"Vans and Harry Potter collaborated to conjure up a magical collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories for witches, wizards, and muggles alike," the company said.

Fans of J.K. Rowling's fantastical series and Vans' skate-inspired apparel are having a bit of a freak out on Twitter while pledging all their money towards the collaboration.

OMG VANS IS DOING A HARRY POTTER COLLECTION!!!! THERE GOES MY MONEY.... — andy✨ (@cinematopeya) April 22, 2019

It's not like there's any shortage of Harry Potter merch, but coupling the popularity of Vans with The Boy Who Lived looks like it will send the fandom into spasms of joy.



Vans has yet to reveal a release date for the collection, but expect that soon you will be able to telegraph your Hogwarts house allegiance with your feet.