Valve's Gabe Newell hosting AMA today

Photo by Screenshot by Patrick Holland/CNET

Outspoken and beloved gaming billionaire Gabe Newell will host a Reddit AMA.

Gaben, as he is commonly called, is one of the founders and current President of Valve. The company's Steam platform revolutionized the way video games are distributed. It has over a 15-percent share of the PC video game market.

He is also responsible for the games Half-Life (considered one of the best first-person shooter games of all-time), Portal and Counter Strike.

Gaben will field questions Tuesday afternoon in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) town hall. The talk begins at 3 p.m. PT.

In previous interviews and public appearances, he has been a vocal critic of how video games are made and sold to the public -- especially of closed systems like those of Apple and Microsoft. In 2012, Forbes named him as "A Name You Should Know".