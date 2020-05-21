CNET también está disponible en español.

Valorant launches for free on June 2

The PC shooter from Riot Games has been in closed beta since April.

Riot Games' hero shooter Valorant launches on PC on June 2, after a two month closed beta. The beta period will end May 28, CNET sister site GameSpot reported Thursday.

