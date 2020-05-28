The US Department of Labor on Thursday reported that an additional 2.1 million jobless claims were filed last week, pushing the total to more than 40 million since mid-March. That works out to roughy one out of every four American workers being out of a job, according to The New York Times.
The economy has been hit hard amid the coronavirus pandemic, with unemployment reaching historic levels.
More to come.
Discuss: Unemployment claims top 40M amid coronavirus pandemic
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.