Uncharted new trailer gives us the Sully we wanted

Sony Pictures

Tom Holland is still swinging through movie theaters in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but his next blockbuster got a new trailer on Thursday. Uncharted, which is adapted from the beloved PlayStation game series, hits US theaters Feb. 18 after coming out in the UK Feb. 11 and Australia Feb. 17.

Thursday's trailer gives us more of Holland's treasure hunter Nathan Drake and Antonio Banderas' likely villain, but the real treat comes right at the end: Mark Wahlberg's Victor Sullivan (aka Sully) sporting the character's signature mustache. Previous footage showed him without it, making it harder to accept Wahlberg's portrayal of Drake's mentor.

Director Ruben Fleischer, who previously helmed the first Venom, has said he "made the movie for both hardcore fans of the game and those who are not yet familiar with the franchise."