Uncharted movie, starring Tom 'Spidey' Holland, gets release date

Tom Holland is moving into Uncharted territory, though not until 2020. On Friday, Sony announced that the big-screen adaptation of the Uncharted video game series will hit theaters on Dec. 18, 2020.

Holland plays Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter and descendant of explorer Sir Francis Drake. According to a film summary, he believes he's found the location of the lost golden city of El Dorado, and then a rival treasure hunter shows up.

The film is now being directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) after Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) left the project, The Hollywood Reporter writes.

There's no trailer this early of course, but you can watch a critically acclaimed live-action 15-minute fan film, starring Nathan Fillion as Drake. It has more than 5 million views.

The first Uncharted game, Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, came out for the PlayStation 3 in 2007. It was followed by three sequels and a prequel, a card game and a standalone expansion game. The series has shipped more than 40 million units.