Ubisoft's subscription service launches on Amazon Luna

Ubisoft

Ubisoft's channel on Amazon Luna is now live. The game publishing giant Ubisoft launched a subscription service called Ubisoft+ a couple of weeks ago. As of Tuesday, that service is available on Amazon's game streaming platform called Luna.

For $15 a month, you'll have access to a wide variety of Ubisoft's games, and can even access them on multiple platforms. So if you start playing the new Assassin's Creed Valhalla on your PC, you can pick back up where you left off on your TV through Luna at no additional cost.

The appeal of Luna is letting you play high end games without paying for an expensive new console or PC. The games are streamed to your TV with a simple compatible streamer such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick. Luna is still in early access, so you'll have to request to sign up for the service if you want to access Ubisoft's new functionality.

As for Ubisoft, the cross-platform feature is pretty handy. The subscription lets you play games on any number of devices and switch freely between them without losing progress. Since the new Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 are just now launching, Ubisoft is also offering the upgraded, next generation versions of various games at no extra cost as part of the service.

In theory, with Luna, you won't need to worry about the upgraded versions. As Amazon's servers should handle the processing necessary to play new games at their best. Still, the appeal of Ubisoft's service is letting you play games where and how you'd like, so the included upgrades makes sense as part of the package.