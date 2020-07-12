CNET también está disponible en español.

Ubisoft gives players Watch Dogs 2 for free after game giveaway glitch

Ubisoft login failed as gamers tried to to gain their free copy of Watch Dogs 2, but the company promises we'll still get them.

Watch Dogs Legion 

We were told that if we logged into our Ubisoft accounts to watch the company's UbiForward event we could score drops of a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 and more. But stymied by an inability to login, gamers naturally took to social media to complain.

Ubisoft subsequently posted in its forum and on Twitter that they'll still be giving out the rewards:

Sunday's event also included a long look at Watch Dogs Legion and the eagerly anticipated Hyper Scape, a peek at Far Cry 6 and more on Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

