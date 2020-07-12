We were told that if we logged into our Ubisoft accounts to watch the company's UbiForward event we could score drops of a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 and more. But stymied by an inability to login, gamers naturally took to social media to complain.
Ubisoft subsequently posted in its forum and on Twitter that they'll still be giving out the rewards:
You can follow on the hashtags #UbiForward broken and #Ubibackward on Twitter, among other places.
Sunday's event also included a long look at Watch Dogs Legion and the eagerly anticipated Hyper Scape, a peek at Far Cry 6 and more on Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
Highlights for n00bs: Looking back on 40 years of gamingSee all photos
E3 2020
-
•readingUbisoft gives players Watch Dogs 2 for free after game giveaway glitch
-
•Jul 12Ubisoft Forward: Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion and FarCry 6 shown off
-
•Jul 6Microsoft Xbox Series X Games Showcase: How to watch and everything you need to know
-
•Jul 6Microsoft sets date of Xbox Games Showcase, including Halo, for July 23
Discuss: Ubisoft gives players Watch Dogs 2 for free after game giveaway glitch
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.