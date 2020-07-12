CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Ubisoft Forward 2021 Ford Bronco leak iOS 14 public beta The Batman HBO Max spinoff Skype vs. Zoom Ready Player One sequel

Ubisoft Forward's game giveaway glitched

Ubisoft login failed as gamers tried to to gain their free copy of Watch Dogs 2.

Listen
- 00:24
image.png

Watch Dogs Legion 

We were told that if we logged into our Ubisoft accounts to watch the company's UbiForward event we could score drops of a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 and more. But stymied by an inability to login, gamers naturally took to social media to complain.

You can follow on the hashtags #UbiForward broken and #Ubibackward on Twitter, among other places. 

We couldn't get Watch Dogs 2, but we got a long look at Watch Dogs Legion.