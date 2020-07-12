We were told that if we logged into our Ubisoft accounts to watch the company's UbiForward event we could score drops of a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 and more. But stymied by an inability to login, gamers naturally took to social media to complain.
You can follow on the hashtags #UbiForward broken and #Ubibackward on Twitter, among other places.
We couldn't get Watch Dogs 2, but we got a long look at Watch Dogs Legion.
Discuss: Ubisoft Forward's game giveaway glitched
