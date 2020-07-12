Ubisoft Forward's game giveaway glitched

We were told that if we logged into our Ubisoft accounts to watch the company's UbiForward event we could score drops of a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 and more. But stymied by an inability to login, gamers naturally took to social media to complain.

TMW Ubisoft is giving out a free game, and you haven't used Uplay in years, and Ubisoft has yet to send that Lost Your Password link



and then you figure out you really don't care enough about Watch Dogs 2 or Ubisoft games to pursue this further #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/8LZx7SMhDq — eternal recurrence effect ed (@thehavenworks) July 12, 2020

You can follow on the hashtags #UbiForward broken and #Ubibackward on Twitter, among other places.

We couldn't get Watch Dogs 2, but we got a long look at Watch Dogs Legion.