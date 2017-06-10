Ubisoft's E3 press conferences are always... interesting.

Traditionally, the company best known for the Assassin's Creed and Tom Clancy franchises always delivers two things at the show: a celebrity host and the most profanity this side of a John Legere event. But this year, the French gaming giant is mixing it up: the game developers will be front and center (though the company tossed in a shout out to former celeb host Aisha Tyler).

According to our colleagues at GameSpot, you can expect more info on previously disclosed titles like Far Cry 5 and South Park: The Fractured But Whole. More intriguing is a possible new Assassin's Creed game, as well as the always enticing "new IP" (that's gamer speak for new intellectual property -- meaning something that's not a sequel or a tie-in to an existing media franchise).

You can watch the full press conference streamed in the window above from our sister site, GameSpot. It starts at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) on Monday, June 12.

Note: The stream may contain profanity, digital violence and other adult-oriented NSFW content. Viewer discretion is advised.

For more on E3 2017, check out complete coverage on CNET and GameSpot.