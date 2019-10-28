Uber sues Los Angeles to keep scooter location data private

James Martin / CNET

Los Angeles wants a peek at the location data collected by the Uber scooters in its city. The company, better known for its car ride-sharing service, doesn't want to give up the information, and is taking legal action to keep the data private.

On Monday, Uber filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles after months of refusing to give the Department of Transportation access to its scooter location data. In September 2018, LADOT instituted a requirement for all scooter companies to provide location data on the vehicles. The city said it was for city planning purposes.

Los Angeles's "Mobility Data Specification" plan represents one way local governments are trying to wrestle with the impact of technology companies. It's caught on in other cities such as Seattle, Austin, Texas, and Louisville, Kentucky because they don't want to be caught flat-footed the same way they did when rideshare companies first arrived and caused traffic headaches. But the request for real-time location data on scooters is a step too far, raising serious privacy concerns, Uber argued.

"Independent privacy experts have clearly and repeatedly asserted that a customer's geolocation is personally identifiable information, and -- consistent with a recent legal opinion by the California legislative counsel -- we believe that LADOT's requirements to share sensitive on-trip data compromises our customers' expectations of data privacy and security," an Uber spokesperson said. "Therefore, we had no choice but to pursue a legal challenge, and we sincerely hope to arrive at a solution that allows us to provide reasonable data and work constructively with the City of Los Angeles while protecting the privacy of our riders."

The LADOT didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

LADOT's general manager Seleta Reynolds created the plan and said that city governments could use the data to understand technology's impact on transit.

But location data is sensitive information, and while MDS does not collect personal information like name, age, gender and address of the rider, privacy researchers have found time and time again that it is relatively simple to figure out who a person is based on where they have been.

If you take the same trip every day for your work commute, for example, it'd only take a short amount of time to figure out where you live and where you work based on that data, even without any names.

Uber said that LADOT's plan violates California's Electronic Communications Privacy Act, a law passed in 2015 designed to prevent law enforcement agencies from accessing people's data without a warrant.

In August, California's Legislative Counsel reviewed MDS and determined that the location data requests could be violating the law, according to City Lab.

Uber's battle with the LADOT has been going on for months, as the single holdout for location data in the city. In March, LADOT started limiting permits for companies that did not comply with the location data requests.

Companies like Lime, Spin and Lyft are giving LADOT that data, but Uber argued that LADOT is harming people's privacy with its requests. While Uber still had a provisional permit that provided limited data to LADOT, the city decided on Friday that the company would need to share its real-time data if it wanted to continue operating in Los Angeles.

Uber is suing for the right to keep its scooters in the city without giving the government specific location data on its riders. The lawsuit is accompanied by a request for a temporary restraining order so Uber's scooters can stay on Los Angeles' streets until the case is decided in court.

The lawsuit raises concerns with how LADOT is handling people's location data, arguing that the city agency did not take necessary measures to protect that information. Uber's lawyers also argue that LADOT does not clearly explain how it will use that data, who it will share information with, or how long it would retain that data for.

"Given that we seem to have exhausted all other avenues to find a compromise solution, tomorrow we will file a lawsuit and seek a temporary restraining order in the Los Angeles Superior Court, so that a judge will hear these concerns and prevent the Los Angeles Department of Transportation from suspending our permit to operate," Uber's director of public affairs Colin Tooze said in a letter to LADOT on Monday.

LADOT's requests for location data have also faced criticism from privacy advocates like the Center for Democracy and Technology, as well as the Electronic Frontier Foundation.



Originally published at 1:22 p.m. PT.

Updated at 1:37 p.m. PT: To add more details from the lawsuit.