The majority of scooters in LA are going to share your location with the city

Los Angeles is pumping the brakes on scooter companies that won't tell it what part of the city you're wheeling around.

Last September, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation said it would require all scooter companies to provide real-time location data on the vehicles to help with city planning purposes. The data is collected by GPS on the scooters.

The requirement raised privacy concerns because sensitive data would be handled by the city government. The government partners with data aggregators, like Remix, to analyze that information. Privacy advocacy groups, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the Center for Technology and Democracy, have publicly spoken out about these data requests.

It still isn't clear how long LADOT retains the location data for, and there aren't public details on what aggregators can do with that information. What is clear: Companies that don't share the data won't be allowed to put as many scooters on the streets as those that do.

Companies that declined to provide the data were given a 30-day provisional permit, which were given out last week, to operate in LA, while those that hand over anonymized location data received permits for a full year, Motherboard reported.

LADOT is limiting more than the length of the permits given to companies that are concerned about privacy issues. It's also limiting the size of their fleets. The city is only allowing Lyft, Uber and other companies that hesitate to share the data to operate 3,000 scooters. Companies that offer the location data, like Lime and Spin, can grow to fleets with 10,500 scooters over the next year.

That means LA residents will be more than three times as likely to ride a scooter providing the city government with location data in real-time, which critics say raises privacy concerns.

"LADOT is punishing businesses for standing up for the rights of customers while companies neglecting their responsibility to consumer privacy are being rewarded with exclusive financial opportunities," an Uber spokesperson said in a statement.

Lyft and Lime didn't respond to a request for comment. Spin didn't provide a comment when reached.

A spokesperson for the LADOT noted said Uber, Lyft and other companies can still apply for the full year's permit, which would grant them the same limits as rival scooter companies. All companies offering scooters must comply with the one-year permit requirements by April 15, the spokesperson said.

It's unclear what Uber and Lyft will do after the deadline. An Uber spokesperson said the company would comply if LADOT had detailed, public plans on how it will protect that data from misuse.

Location data is sensitive information, even if it's anonymized. A New York Times investigation found that people could still be identified through anonymized data by simply tracing specific commutes that an individual would take.

For example, it would be relatively easy to associate an individual to location data if it constantly showed someone at his or her home address.

LADOT's plan to collect real-time location data will likely expand beyond scooters. The agency hopes to collect location data on rideshares too.

Uber has its own history of side-stepping city regulations. Two years ago the company used a tool called "Greyball" to thwart authorities from finding cars that were being driven for the company.

While California has the toughest data privacy law in the US, the legislation doesn't apply to government agencies such as LADOT. The agency, in turn, gives that data to Remix, a private company, for analysis, creating another privacy concern.