Uber expands low-cost ride subscription service to 17 more cities

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Uber's Ride Pass subscription service is coming to 17 more US cities.

The ride-sharing company is bringing the service, which limits the cost of fares, to New York City, Dallas, San Diego, Seattle, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Orange County, Baltimore-Maryland, New Orleans, Nashville, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, St. Louis, Jacksonville and Memphis.