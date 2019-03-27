Uber expands low-cost ride subscription service to 17 more cities

Uber's Ride Pass subscription service is coming to 17 more US cities.
The ride-sharing company is bringing the service, which limits the cost of fares, to New York City, Dallas, San Diego, Seattle, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Orange County, Baltimore-Maryland, New Orleans, Nashville, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, St. Louis, Jacksonville and Memphis.
