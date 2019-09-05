Two of the best Star Wars games are coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4

Lucasfilm

We've got a major Star Wars video game release on the horizon in November's Jedi: Fallen Order, but there's a dose of retro lightsaber-wielding action coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4 even sooner. Wednesday's Nintendo Direct revealed that Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast is coming to its hybrid console on Sept. 24. It'll be coming to Sony's console as well, according to StarWars.com.

The game first came out on PC back in 2002, and offers an amazing Jedi action experience (it's no longer part of the Star Wars canon though). You play as Kyle Katarn, who wields a lightsaber and a wide array of fun Force powers as he hunts down dark Jedi Desann. He also gets to team up with Luke Skywalker for a while.

Jedi Outcast has a fun, lengthy single player campaign, but its multiplayer was a big part of the fun. Unfortunately, only the former will available in the Switch version, our sister site GameSpot noted. We've reached out to Lucasfilm to see if multiplayer will be in the PS4 one, but it seems unlikely.

Jedi Academy, the next game in the series, will follow in early 2020, with developer "Aspyr bringing back the game's much-celebrated online multiplayer battles," the official site noted. It's an incredible game too -- it added the ability to wield a pair of lightsabers or a dual-bladed one like our new friend Dark Rey.