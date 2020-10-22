Twitter wants to help voters cast their ballots early

Elections 2020

Anyone in the US who checks Twitter today through the weekend will see a message, prompting them to learn more about their options for voting in this fall's general election. You can also see how to vote early in your state.

"As voters face unprecedented challenges when casting their ballot in the upcoming 2020 US elections, Twitter is doing what we can to ensure that people have access to the reliable information they need in order to exercise their right to vote," wrote Bridget Coyne, Twitter's public policy director, in a blog post on Thursday.

To help, Twitter will send you to BallotReady, a nonpartisan site with ballot information for all 50 states. By entering your address, you can learn about your local ballot.

With at least 150 million Americans expected to vote this fall during the ongoing pandemic, state and local election officials are working to ensure voters can cast their ballots safely, from extending polling hours to expanding access to mail-in ballots.

Already, 46 million Americans have voted early, with 33 million sending in mail ballots and 13 million voting early in person.