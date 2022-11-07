You May Still Have Time to Vote Early. The Deadlines for Every State

Early voting is still open in many states for residents ahead of tomorrow's Election Day, Nov. 8. If voting early in person has ended in your state, you'll have to wait until tomorrow to cast your vote. So far, more than 39 million ballots have been cast.

Some states, like Michigan and Illinois, started letting residents vote early in September. Others, however, like Alabama, are not offering early voting this year. Note that some counties in your state may not offer early voting, so it's best to check with your local election office.

Also, if you're not sure if you're registered to vote, here's how to check and everything you need to bring with you to your polling place. Here's when early voting starts and ends for your state.