Twitter takes on trolls with latest safety update

Trying to curb Twitter accounts used for nothing more than to harass the social media site's users seems like an impossible mission, but a new safety update seems promising.

On the company's blog today, VP of Engineering Ed Ho detailed changes coming to Twitter that should curtail abusive tweets and accounts have plagued site. For example, it's taking steps to stop those who have been permanently suspended from creating new accounts.

Twitter is also going after low-quality or potentially abusive tweets by collapsing them. This will hide certain replies, while keeping more relevant parts of the conversation visible. It won't delete or block the tweets, though, so if you really want to see that liberal tears mug bot, you still can.

Lastly, Twitter is getting a safe search "which removes tweets that contain potentially sensitive content and tweets from blocked and muted accounts from search results," Ho said in the post. The content will still be available, but it won't clutter your search results when the feature is turned on.

Twitter started giving users more control over content last November with tools combat abuse, bullying and harassment. The social media network also improved reporting of abusive tweets last week by adding more options to report it.