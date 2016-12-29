Tell Twitter's CEO what you want from him in 2017

Photo by Getty Images/Twitter

It's not every day the CEO of a company asks its users what they want. Here's your chance to change Twitter.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter's chief executive, on Thursday tweeted out an open call for suggestions, asking people this: "what's the most important thing you want to see Twitter improve or create in 2017?"

That tweet received more than 350 replies in less than 20 minutes, with the most popular request being the ability to edit your tweets.

Be warned: If you make a suggestion, you may have to explain how it would work. This isn't one of those drop-off suggestion boxes. Dorsey is responding to the requests, challenging people to offer details and telling people what Twitter's been doing to accomplish things in the areas they're flagging.

Dorsey is taking the same approach for Square, his mobile payments company. It got less than 100 replies in 40 minutes.

This has been a troublesome year for Twitter. The social network failed to attract a buyer, faced continuing financial troubles, lost a number of key executives and killed off Vine. Unable to keep up with massive competitors like Facebook and Snapchat, Twitter has started embracing its role as a media company, pushing for more live streams and news alerts.

Dorsey's tweet drew responses from a number of people who demanded better abuse protection -- Twitter reached its boiling point with trolls in 2016. In one reply, Dorsey said Twitter has been working on its policies and controls, but also asked another user for more specific protections.

After someone recommended adding more features to Twitter lists, Dorsey admitted that the company "dropped the ball" on them, and thanked @zeynep for her suggestion.

As for editing tweets, Dorsey noted that this would be a bit tricky. He said that there's a big difference between editing mistakes like typos immediately after a tweet is sent and adjusting tweets farther down the line.

Fox example, if Twitter were to let people edit their tweets at any time, Dorsey said, it would mean adding changelogs -- like what Facebook has -- because he considers tweets "public record."

It's an area where Dorsey, and Twitter as a whole, needs some clarity.