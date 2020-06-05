Twitter removes Trump campaign videos due to copyright complaint

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Twitter pulled video tributes to George Floyd from a pair of tweets posted by President Donald Trump's reelection campaign on Thursday due to a copyright complaint, as previously reported by Politico. They were from the @TeamTrump and @TrumpWarRoom accounts.

The nearly four-minute-long video, in which Trump paid tribute to Floyd and criticized "radical leftwing groups" for the unrest seen across the US, is still available on YouTube.

"Per our copyright policy, we respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives," a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The Trump campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.