Twitter again suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene for COVID misinformation

Getty Images

Vocal anti-vaccine lawmaker Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has again been barred from Twitter over a breach of the site's policies barring the spread of misinformation related to COVID-19, Twitter said Tuesday. The Georgia Republican's suspension, the third such, will last one week.

On Monday, Greene falsely claimed in a tweet that the vaccines for COVID-19 were "failing" and that the Food and Drug Administration "should not approve the covid vaccines."

A Twitter spokesperson said the tweet was "labeled in line with our COVID-19 misleading information policy. The account will be in read-only mode for a week due to repeated violations of the Twitter Rules."

