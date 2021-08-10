Senate passes $1T infrastructure package Lamborghini's hybrid Countach US military mandates COVID vaccine Climate change report: Code red Marvel's What If…? review 4th stimulus payment update

Twitter again suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene for COVID misinformation

The suspension is the third such for the Georgia representative, and will last a week.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been suspended by Twitter.

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

Vocal anti-vaccine lawmaker Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has again been barred from Twitter over a breach of the site's policies barring the spread of misinformation related to COVID-19, Twitter said Tuesday. The Georgia Republican's suspension, the third such, will last one week. 

On Monday, Greene falsely claimed in a tweet that the vaccines for COVID-19 were "failing" and that the Food and Drug Administration "should not approve the covid vaccines."

A Twitter spokesperson said the tweet was "labeled in line with our COVID-19 misleading information policy. The account will be in read-only mode for a week due to repeated violations of the Twitter Rules."

