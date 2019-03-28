Twitch Prime gives away a free year of Nintendo Switch Online to subscribers

Nintendo

Twitch Prime has announced a decent giveaway for subscribers. Members can now get 12 free months of Nintendo Switch Online. And if you're a Twitch Prime subscriber who already has a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you can still get those 12 additional months added on for free.

Nintendo Switch Online, which features both Nintendo's multiplayer games, exclusives and a library of its classics, normally costs $3.99 for a month, $7.99 for three months or $19.99 if you pay for a full year in advance. Twitch is offering the deal in stages: members can claim the first three months until Sept. 24, 2019, and then the remaining nine months through Jan. 22, 2020.

Note that all Amazon Prime members also have Twitch Prime included for free (Twitch is a subsidiary of Amazon) and you just have to link your accounts -- you can read how to do that here. Twitch Prime members have until Sept. 24, 2019 to claim their three months of Nintendo Switch Online, and until January 22, 2020 to claim the additional nine months.

The price of Twitch Prime and Amazon Prime varies country to country. In the US it's $13 a month or $119 annually. In the UK it's £8 a month or £79 annually. In Australia it's AU$7 a month (annual plans are also available). You get ad-free streaming and other deals in addition to the games.