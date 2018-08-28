Tumblr to crack down on hate speech and violence

NurPhoto

Tumblr's updated community guidelines are targeting hate speech, violence and unwanted sexualization.

On Monday, the microblogging site posted details about the update, which goes into effect on Sept. 10. It noted that the section on hate speech removes a paragraph.

"If you encounter negative speech that doesn't rise to the level of violence or threats of violence, we encourage you to dismantle negative speech through argument rather than censorship. That said, if you encounter anything especially heinous, tell us about it," the deleted section read.

The site decided that a post no longer had to be "especially heinous" to merit reporting.

It also banned posts that glorify acts of violence and their perpetrators, specifically highlighting school shootings at Columbine, Sandy Hook and Parkland, to avoid inspiring "copycat violence."

Tumblr

The third change is an additional line in its section on harassment: "Don't engage in the unwanted sexualization or sexual harassment of others."

This line relates to the invention of deepfakes -- AI-generated-based videos that place one person's face onto the body of another. Reddit cracked down on deepfake pornography earlier this year.

Tumblr urged people to report violations of the new community guidelines, noting that it added hate speech reporting to mobile apps.

"Just tap the airplane icon on any post to open this menu — then tap Report (flag button) > Something else > Hate speech," it wrote.

Tumblr also said it's increased the size of its team dedicated to reviewing such reports. The company didn't immediately respond a request for further comment.

Tumblr's approach echoes statements from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who recently noted the social network doesn't proactively police its service. Like many of social media sites, it relies on users to point out bad behavior, a reactive approach that's been called into question in the wake of a series of bans against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Facebook banned Jones earlier this month, following Apple's and Spotify's removal of his podcasts.

