Tuesday's best deals: Instant Pot, USB-C hub, wine club, VPN, phone service and more

Happy Tuesday, cheeps! Today I've got a bunch of odds and ends -- great deals, all of them, but nothing that really merits its own post. So sit back and enjoy a big old roundup of cool stuff.

Oh, and in case you missed it, I just learned of a way to get the TCL 6 Series 65R617 65-inch TV for $595. That price is unheard of.

Instant Pot DUO60 6-quart 7-in-1 programmable pressure cooker: $59.95 (save $40)

Instant Pot via Amazon

No kitchen is complete without one of these -- and this widely loved model is currently on sale at Black Friday pricing.

In my house, the Instant Pot is most often used to make this healthy(ish) spaghetti with meat sauce. My pro tip: Use pre-cut spaghetti, which makes the dish much easier to eat.

Firstleaf Wine Club: Your first six bottles for $40 (save $39), plus free shipping for one year

Firstleaf

This might make a fine gift for Dad (though it's unlikely the first shipment would arrive in time), but it's really for anyone who digs wine.

Firstleaf relies on your selected preferences to deliver wines you'll love. After your first shipment, your next case of six bottles will cost $79 -- not including shipping, which is usually about $10. (But it's free for the first year when you use my link.) You can also cancel at any time.

Bestek 300W power inverter for cars: $17 (save $13) with code

Bestek

Another potential Father's Day gift, Bestek's box converts any car's power port into two three-prong AC outlets and two smart USB charging ports. Use promo code 6WD39B9N to get the converter for just $16.99.

A genuinely useful accessory for anyone who spends a lot of time in the car, the Bestek has a 4.2-star average rating from well over 5,000 buyers.

A year of Red Pocket Mobile unlimited service: $177 (save $52)

Big savings can be yours if you're willing to prepay for an entire year of phone service. Indeed, check out the latest promotion from Red Pocket Mobile, available via eBay: a year of unlimited service for $177. (It normally runs $229.) That works out to just $14.75 per month.

Although Red Pocket can accommodate both GSM and CDMA phones, this particular deal is for GSMA models only -- meaning any unlocked phone that's compatible with AT&T.

The plan affords unlimited calls and texts, plus 2GB of LTE data. If you think that won't be enough, the 5GB version of this plan is on sale for $205.

BlitzWolf 7-in-1 USB-C hub: $24.74 (save $8.25) with code

BlitzWolf

Many modern ultra-light laptops (think: MacBook, Surface Pro and so forth) are limited in the port department. That's why a hub can come in handy -- and this one is under $25 when you apply promo code CNETBWTH5.

Plug the hub into your USB-C port and you'll net the following: a 4K HDMI port, 3 USB ports, 1 USB-C, an SD card reader and a microSD card reader. BlitzWolf backs the hub with an 18-month warranty.

IPVanish VPN: 1 year for $39 (save 73%)

A VPN subscription for Father's Day? That feels like a bit of a stretch, but I won't argue with IPVanish's Father's Day sale, which has some major discounts.

In case you're not familiar with it, IPVanish is on the list of CNET's top VPNs. It's notable for keeping zero logs and supporting the privacy-minded Electronic Frontier Foundation.

Refurbished Samsung 32-inch curved monitor: $165 (save $155) with code

Samsung

I never understood the appeal of the curved TV or monitor, but some folks swear by them -- especially for gaming. Samsung's Full-HD (1,920x1,080-pixel native resolution) screen sells new for $320. Cheapskate readers can get this BackMarket refurb for $165 with promo code JUNE2019.

Although it's a refurb, it's in "Shiny" condition, meaning it's more or less good as new. Plus, BackMarket provides a full six-month warranty, twice what you get for the vast majority of other refurbished items.

