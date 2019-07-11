Getty Images

The feud between conservatives and social media companies is heating up.

President Donald Trump plans to meet with conservatives this afternoon at a "social media summit" to address allegations that some of the world's largest tech firms are suppressing conservative speech. The Trump administration hasn't released a list of attendees, but several well-known and controversial conservative figures have been invited to the event. Among them will be Jim Hoft of The Gateway Pundit, a site that's published right-wing conspiracy theories.

The event is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. EST at the White House, according to an invite Hoft shared on Twitter.

Many of the attendees have increasingly accused social media companies of attempting to hamper their growth and reach. Facebook, Twitter and Google have repeatedly denied these accusations.

"A big subject today at the White House Social Media Summit will be the tremendous dishonesty, bias, discrimination and suppression practiced by certain companies," Trump said in a tweet ahead of the summit. "We will not let them get away with it much longer."

The event underscores the escalating tensions between social media companies and prominent conservatives as tech giants begin cracking down on hate speech, violence and other content that violates their rules. They've banned far-right figures including InfoWars host Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos and Laura Loomer. In response, lawmakers on Capitol Hill have held hearings to criticize these moves and The White House launched a website that allows people to report allegations of political bias against social media companies.

Facebook, which confirmed it wasn't invited to the event earlier this week, declined to comment on Trump's remarks. Twitter, Google and The White House didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Another attendee of The White House's social media summit will be James O'Keefe, the founder and CEO of Project Veritas, a conservative news outlet whose hidden-camera videos are popular on YouTube. Project Veritas has been accused of editing videos to twist what their subjects say, and of attempting to trick reporters at The Washington Post into pursuing a false story.

"Project Veritas can be synergistic with the Trump administration to pull back the curtain surrounding Big Tech," O'Keefe said in a statement.

Republicans Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla, were also invited to the summit, according to Politico. YourVoice America host Bill Mitchell, who has promoted the extremist QAnon conspiracy, tweeted last week that he planned to attend the summit. Various conservatives groups including the Heritage Foundation, Prager University and the Media Research Center got invites as well, according to The Washington Post.

On Thursday, advocacy groups such as the Muslim Advocates accused Trump of holding the summit to pressure social media companies into not enforcing their online rules.

"President Trump's social media summit is a ruse designed to intimidate technology companies like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube into allowing bigoted and white nationalist hate content on their platforms," said Madihha Ahussain, Muslim Advocates' special counsel for anti-Muslim bigotry. "Enforcing basic standards of decency on social media isn't censoring conservative speech."

Trump and conservatives have been ramping up their criticism of big tech.

Trump has alleged Twitter makes it hard for people to follow him but has offered no evidence. The president met with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in April and complained about losing followers. That month, representatives from Facebook and Twitter also testified at a congressional hearing and denied suppressing conservative speech.