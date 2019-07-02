Trump accuses Twitter of making it hard to follow him, but offers no evidence

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

President Donald Trump has made a home on Twitter, but that doesn't mean he loves everything about it. In an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Monday, Trump criticized the social media site he uses daily, saying it's "a good arm for me" but "they don't treat me right."

Trump went on to accuse Twitter of making it difficult for people to follow him on the site, though the president didn't offer evidence to support this point.

"I know for a fact that a lot of people try and follow me and it's very hard," Trump told Carlson. "What they're doing is wrong and possibly illegal, and a lot of things are being looked at right now."

The social media site announced last week that it's changing how it handles some tweets from politicians and government leaders, including the president. Twitter said it would start placing a warning notice over tweets that violate its rules and de-emphasize them on the site. The change is part of Twitter's efforts to combat abuse and harassment on its platform.

Twitter and the White House didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

