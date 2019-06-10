Trump says US will lead in 5G 'very shortly'

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Monday said America will soon be leading the race to build out next-generation 5G.

"I made 5G a priority and before I got here we were way behind and now we are actually going to be leading very shortly," the president told CNBC's Squawk Box, when asked about the country's standing on tech compared to China. Trump added that China doesn't "have near the capability of our geniuses in Silicon Valley that walk around in undershirts and [are] worth $2 billion. They don't have nearly the genius that these people have."

The next-generation of cellular technology, 5G promises a massive boost in speed and responsiveness. It'll power applications like self-driving cars, telemedicine and a new universe of connected devices. In the US, wireless carriers are battling to launch 5G service, and the first 5G smartphones are just starting to become available.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

The president touched on several other technology topics during his interview with CNBC, including Huawei and big tech companies allegedly colluding with Democrats against him.