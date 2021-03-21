Trump reportedly plans to launch new social media network

Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump plans to return to social media in the coming months with his own platform, a Trump adviser told Fox News on Sunday.

Jason Miller, a former Trump administration senior adviser, told Fox News's Mediabuzz that Trump would be "returning to social media in probably about two or three months" with "his own platform." Miller added that Trump's platform would attract "tens of millions" of new users and "completely redefine the game."

Trump was essentially banished from the most popular social media platforms in January. Twitter and Facebook blocked President Donald Trump from posting on their sites after his supporters stormed the US Capitol, sparking violence and halting the process to certify the election of President Joe Biden. Snapchat also took action and locked Trump's account.

The actions came amid an increasingly urgent clamor for the social networks to deal with the president's use of their platforms to spread misinformation, stir grievance and incite violence. Before the bans were announced, Trump posted several messages to Twitter and Facebook that included baseless claims about election fraud. A video of Trump repeating those claims was removed from both platforms out of concern it would contribute to more violence.

Throughout his president, Trump had a contentious relationship with social media giants, complaining that social media sites demonstrate a bias against conservative voices. In 2018, he accused Twitter of shadow banning conservatives. Twitter said it was a bug. Shadow banning refers to the practice of making a comment or post visible only to the user who created it.

Representatives for the former president couldn't immediately be reached for comment.