On Thursday morning, President Donald Trump called out Twitter, accusing the social network of shadow banning prominent Republicans. The reaction came after Vice News reported that Twitter wasn't autopopulating Republicans in its drop-down search box.

But that's not shadow banning -- it's a bug, according to Twitter.

"We are aware that some accounts are not automatically populating in our search box, and [we're] shipping a change to address this," a Twitter spokesperson said. "The profiles, tweets and discussions about these accounts do appear when you search for them. To be clear, our behavioral ranking doesn't make judgments based on political views or the substance of tweets."

Thursday's presidential backlash against Twitter is the latest in a series of accusations lawmakers have made regarding social networks and censorship. The House Judiciary Committee has had two hearings on the subject, in July and April, with Republican lawmakers asking representatives from Twitter, Google and Facebook if the platforms were purposely silencing conservative voices.

The subject has come up before. In January during a Senate hearing Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, asked Twitter's policy director, Carlos Monje, if the social network practices shadow banning. Monje said no, and Twitter has said at multiple hearings on Capitol Hill that it doesn't shadow ban.

Most recently, during a hearing on July 18, Twitter's global lead for public policy strategy, Nick Pickles, told lawmakers, "Some critics have described the sum of all of this work as a banning of conservative voices. Let me make clear to the committee today that these claims are unfounded and false."

What is shadow banning?

Shadow banning isn't a new concept -- it's frequently used on forums and other social networks as an alternative to banning somebody outright.

Instead of kicking someone off, shadow bans make a person's post only visible to the user who created it. The idea is to protect others from harmful content, while eventually, the shadow-banned user would voluntarily leave due to lack of engagement.

If you ban a user, the thinking goes, the person would be aware of it and likely just make another account and continue the offending behavior.

It was Reddit's only form of banning for years, and had been used up until November 2015.

It's a similar practice to what Facebook does with misinformation. The social network told reporters on July 11 that instead of completely banning pages behind hoaxes and misinformation, it would rather demote their posts so that less people could see them.

It's typically used to stop bots and trolls, Zack Allen, social media security company ZeroFOX's director of threat operations, said.

"This can be effective in combatting bots where 'bot herders' who maintain these accounts don't necessarily know whether or not their bots are actually being seen by other people," he said.

Is what is happening on Twitter shadow banning?

No.

You can still see posts from the Republicans named in the Vice News article, which includes Republican Party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida.

The White House, McDaniel and Gaetz did not respond to a request for comment.

Just because your Twitter account doesn't autopopulate in searches does not mean that you are shadow-banned.

Twitter's moderators are not actively taking measures against accounts and blocking them so that only these users can see their own tweets.

The search results bug came because of an error with Twitter's algorithm, Kayvon Beykpour, the social network's head of product said in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

In May, we started using behavioral signals and machine learning to reduce people’s ability to detract from healthy public conversation on Twitter. This approach looks at account behavior & interactions with other accounts that violate our rules. https://t.co/FsLO6NwyNw — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) July 25, 2018

Twitter's behavior signals caused the mistakes with autosuggestions, Beykpour explained.

"Our usage of the behavior signals within search was causing this to happen & making search results seem inaccurate. We're making a change today that will improve this," he said in a tweet.

These signals, David Gasca, the social network's product manager for health, talked to CNET about earlier in July, could include how often an account is muted, blocked, reported, retweeted, liked and replied to. Twitter's algorithm takes interactions into consideration and its artificial intelligence classifies them as either positive or negative experiences.

As part of its push to create healthy conversations, its AI will favor accounts that have had more positive experiences.

