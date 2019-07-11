Getty Images

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he's asking for social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter to come to the White House in a couple of weeks.

"They need to be here," Trump said at the event, according to ABC News reporter Meridith McGraw, who was among the several journalists who live-tweeted from the event. Facebook declined to comment while Twitter didn't respond to a request for comment. The White House hasn't released any more information about a meeting with social media companies.

Trump made the remarks during the White House's "social media summit," Thursday. The event brought together media personalities popular in conservative circles, such as the YouTuber Tim Pool and Jim Hoft of The Gateway Pundit, a site that's published right-wing conspiracy theories. Facebook said earlier this week the company wasn't invited to participate in the event and Twitter reportedly didn't get an invite either.

During the summit, the president accused the tech giants of "playing with a lot of minds" and complained about his follower count, according to The Washington Post.

Before the event, Trump lashed out against social media companies, accusing the tech giants in a tweet of "tremendous dishonesty, bias, discrimination and suppression."

"We will not let them get away with it much longer," Trump tweeted.

The event underscores the escalating tensions between social media companies and prominent conservatives as tech giants begin cracking down on hate speech, violence and other content that violates their rules. They've banned far-right figures including InfoWars host Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos and Laura Loomer. In response, lawmakers on Capitol Hill have held hearings to criticize these moves and the White House launched a website that allows people to report allegations of political bias by social media companies.

Trump himself has alleged Twitter makes it hard for people to follow him but has offered no evidence. He's also met with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and complained about losing followers.

Many of the attendees at Thursday's event, which kicked off just after a Twitter outage, have increasingly accused social media companies of attempting to hamper their growth and reach. Facebook, Twitter and Google have repeatedly denied these accusations.

James O'Keefe, head of Project Veritas, a conservative news outlet whose hidden-camera videos are popular on YouTube, attended the summit. Project Veritas has been accused of editing videos to twist what their subjects say, and of attempting to trick reporters at The Washington Post into pursuing a false story.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, were also invited to the summit, according to Politico. YourVoice America host Bill Mitchell, who's promoted the extremist QAnon conspiracy, tweeted last week that he planned to attend the summit. Various conservatives groups including the Heritage Foundation, Prager University and the Media Research Center got invites as well, according to The Washington Post.

On Thursday, advocacy groups such as the Muslim Advocates accused Trump of holding the summit to pressure social media companies into not enforcing their online rules.

"President Trump's social media summit is a ruse designed to intimidate technology companies like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube into allowing bigoted and white nationalist hate content on their platforms," said Madihha Ahussain, Muslim Advocates' special counsel for anti-Muslim bigotry. "Enforcing basic standards of decency on social media isn't censoring conservative speech."

First published July 11 at 11:25 a.m. PT.

Update, 2:18 p.m. PT: Adds details from the event.