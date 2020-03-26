A trio of free games worth $63 is available for download at Epic this week

Epic

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you're probably aware that Epic Games is in the habit of giving away one or more free games each week. It's a brief reprieve from the onslaught of bad news we get on a regular basis these days. This week, Epic has released a trio of games to the "free" bin. Between now and April 2, you can snag World War Z, Figment and Tormentor x Punisher for free on either Windows or Mac. The total retail value of these games about $63. Enjoy!

Epic World War Z is a truly heart-pounding four-player cooperative third-person shooter featuring massive swarms of zombies that recklessly rush their living prey. One viewing of the trailer tells me I don't have the nerves to play this game, but if you have a stronger constitution than I do, best of luck to you.

Epic Figment is an action-adventure game in which you explore a surreal universe filled with music, humor and multi-layered narrative. Each level looks trippier than the one before it, with hand-drawn graphics in which you battle your nightmares with strength and reasoning.

Epic Everything in Tormentor X Punisher can be killed in a single hit, from bosses to yourself. Bosses conjure traps to make the arena hellish, while demons adjust to your play style to punish you. Kill, destroy demons, rack up combos, get upgrades by performing unique kills and try to survive the constant onslaught.

